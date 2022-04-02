Meningococcal disease cases under investigation in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is investing three cases of “meningococcal meningitis” in Leon County.

The DOH said the three people infected are in the 18 to 20 years of range.

This is a serious disease caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitides.

The number of infected and possible exposures does constitute a cluster, but the illness is not easily transmitted from person to person and it is treatable.

Early symptoms of the disease include:

Sudden headache

Fever

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Confusion

Rash

Light sensitivity

“We are working to investigate these cases and to ensure that people who have come into close contact with the patients receive antibiotics as a precautionary measure against infection,” said Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Interim Health Officer, DOH Leon.

According to DOH, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against the disease.

DOH Leon offers meningococcal disease vaccines. For more information, visit the DOH Leon immunizations website or call 850-404-6403.

