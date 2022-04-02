Advertisement

Meningococcal disease cases under investigation in Leon County

The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close...
The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close December 4.(FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is investing three cases of “meningococcal meningitis” in Leon County.

The DOH said the three people infected are in the 18 to 20 years of range.

This is a serious disease caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitides.

The number of infected and possible exposures does constitute a cluster, but the illness is not easily transmitted from person to person and it is treatable.

Early symptoms of the disease include:

  • Sudden headache
  • Fever
  • Vomiting
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Rash
  • Light sensitivity

“We are working to investigate these cases and to ensure that people who have come into close contact with the patients receive antibiotics as a precautionary measure against infection,” said Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Interim Health Officer, DOH Leon.

According to DOH, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against the disease.

DOH Leon offers meningococcal disease vaccines. For more information, visit the DOH Leon immunizations website or call 850-404-6403.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police investigating after pedestrian is hit and killed on Thomasville Road
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Taylor County crash leaves two dead and one with serious injuries
Springtime Tallahassee postponed.
Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
TFD FIRE
Fire at Tallahassee storage unit

Latest News

Springtime Tallahassee postponed.
Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening
Cauzican Care Organization discussed the organization and what they do while introducing two...
Cauzican Care Organization introduce two dogs up for adoption!
Georgia Capitol
Georgia pass Bill that limits race discussions in classrooms
Cauzican Care Organization discussed the organization and what they do while introducing two...
WCTV welcomes Cauzican Care Organization to discuss pet adoption