Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Springtime Tallahassee announced on its Facebook that the festival has been officially canceled due to weather.

Springtime Tallahassee is monitoring the system and will provide Jubilee in the park updates soon.

According to organizers, Jubilee in the Park is going on as planned. Visitors can still take part in those activities Saturday.

Tallahassee Police Department is currently taking down the barricades and slowly opening the roads back.

