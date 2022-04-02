Taylor County crash leaves two dead and one with serious injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old female and a 43-year-old man are dead following a late-night crash in Taylor County.

The April 1, the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. last night near the intersection of US-27 and Fenholloway Road.

The investigation revealed that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, according to the press release.

FHP said the drivers of both the SUV and Sedan were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 21-year-old passenger of the Sedan was life-lined to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with serious injuries.

FHP was assisted by Taylor County Paramedics and Doctor’s Memorial Hospital staff.

This is an active investigation.

