War in Ukraine enters its sixth week

By Madison Glaser
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Ukrainian residents living in Tallahassee are reacting, as the warheads into the sixth week.

Anastasiia Vlasenko and her husband Illia Strikhar’s families are both in harm’s way as bombs continue to drop and cities are destroyed.

Strikhar’s father continues to work on the frontlines of the war as a priest, in a location that cannot be disclosed due to safety.

Vlasenko’s family is located on the outskirts of Kyiv with plans on going back to their home in Kyiv.

This comes as a great concern for her family as even cleared areas by the Russian military are still covered by leftover landmines.

“My father is a Priest and his church is in Kyiv. So he would like to get back to his church given that the Russians are looting. He’s afraid they might get valuables out of the church which has financial and religious significance,” said Anastasiia Vlasenko.

Vlasenko continues to try to push her family to evacuate to Poland or Germany so her grandmother can get the medical attention that she needs.

They will be hosting a rally this Saturday, April 2nd, at 2 p.m. to raise awareness of what’s happening in Ukraine.

