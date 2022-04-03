Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning looked much better than Saturday morning in most locations with some exceptions. Dense fog was reported in the eastern Big Bend and portions of the coast. The fog is forecast to clear out later in the morning with abundant sunshine to follow for the rest of Sunday. Highs will be near 80 inland to the mid 70s near the coast.

The viewing area will likely see the 50s again Monday morning and warm temperatures for the high. More clouds are anticipated with increasing moisture levels.

Tuesday will be a day worth monitoring as a storm system is forecast to move through the Southeast U.S. and bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms once again. The Storm Prediction Center placed the northwestern half of the viewing area under a level 2 risk of severe weather while the southeastern half is under a lower level 1 risk.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday, April 5 from the Storm Prediction Center. The hazards of concern will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. (WCTV First Alert Weather via SPC/NOAA)

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are the primary hazards of concern. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast and have the WCTV First Alert Weather App to receive updates from the weather team and advisories from the National Weather Service.

A threat of rain and isolated thunderstorms will last Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the risk of severe weather appears to be lower. Rain chances last into Thursday as a second large-scale storm system is expected to move into the eastern U.S. The accompanying cold front is then forecast to pass through the viewing area before Friday. The weather is expected to be tranquil Friday into Saturday, but wrap-around moisture associated with a large area of low pressure in the eastern U.S. could bring a few clouds and an isolated shower Saturday. Given how far in the future this is and how swings in guidance models are likely, this is not set in stone.

