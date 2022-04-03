Advertisement

Gunshots struck a passing vehicle several times in Lake City

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -Lake City Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon at northwest Galloway Place in Lake City.

According to the press release, LCPD arrived at northwest Galloway Place around 4:45 p.m. and spoke with three victims who reported hearing gunfire coming from a red Dodge while they traveled east on northeast Franklin Street.

The victims’ vehicle had been hit several times and gunshot fragments were found inside the vehicle, according to LCPD.

Officers were able to pinpoint the location of the gunshots and bullet casings were discovered and processed on the scene.

LCPD said the scene of the incident, as well as the vehicle, were investigated and evidence was gathered. All of the victims gave statements as witnesses.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

