Parkland shooter’s legal team faces challenges in jury selection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WCTV/AP) - Parkland shooter’s lawyers face a tough task for tomorrow’s April 4th trial.

Jury selection for the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is set to begin tomorrow after four years of delay due to the pandemic.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murder of 17 people and the jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in person.

Cruz’s legal team is expected to attempt to find jurors in jury selection they believe will vote against sentencing him to death.

More than 1,500 potential jurors are expected to be screened by prosecutors and defense attorneys starting tomorrow.

