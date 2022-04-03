Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

Police say a preliminary investigation has found that during the concert, one person fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd’s direction.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

Police say that 11 other individuals were shot during the concert. All the people who were hurt were taken to hospitals either by ambulance or by private vehicles. One person was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition. Three of the people hurt are juveniles, police said.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Saturday night’s shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springtime Tallahassee postponed.
Springtime Tallahassee Grand Parade canceled, other events still happening
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Taylor County crash leaves two dead and one with serious injuries
The monoclonal antibody treatment site located at the Bay County Fairgrounds will close...
Meningococcal disease cases under investigation in Leon County
Kaymia Blackmon, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks are under arrest after an 18-year-old's body...
Police: Trio arrested after 18-year-old girl shot, raped and dumped on side of road
Kosta’s Subs N Salads closing after more than 30 years in business
Kosta’s Subs N Salads closing after more than 30 years in business

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Gunshots struck a passing vehicle several times in Lake City
File photo shows a 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in...
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
Sheyan Williams showed us that through hard work and determination anything is possible.
‘Sharing my story is my purpose’: Local woman finds life after service