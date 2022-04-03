Advertisement

‘Sharing my story is my purpose’: Local woman finds life after service

Sheyan Williams showed us that through hard work and determination anything is possible.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Throughout Women’s History Month WCTV has highlighted women doing exceptional things in the community.

To round out the month, Sheyan Williams showed us that through hard work and determination anything is possible.

To train, maintain, and equipped combat-ready naval forces. Sheyan Williams joined the Navy in 2019.

“I was at a point in my life where I knew I was destined to do something big and I wasn’t sure what it was but I had family in the service so I feel like it was a good start,” said Sheyan Williams.

It was just three days before graduating from basic training that she would sustain a serious injury leading to permanent discharge.

“I was in Chicago at the time so I was far away from home. So, it was definitely like a shocking thing and I didn’t know what to do,” Williams said.

Only then did her story truly begin, Williams would spend the next year homeless.

“I wanted to be like my strong self and that’s how I’ve always been so I pushed myself and I got myself into a position that I needed to get out of,” Williams said.

While working two jobs, sleeping in her car in the middle of an orchard, Williams began her journey at TCC.

“I was sleeping in an orchard in the middle of my car trying to do my homework, trying to focus on having two jobs I had no idea how I was going to make it but I had the determination,” Williams said.

Majoring in criminal justice, Williams is set to graduate next month.

“I have a great purpose and maybe sharing my story is my purpose and it just shows that there are all kinds of different people out there and you never know what’s going on,” Williams said.

Williams credits her successes to her Nana and many others that pushed her to never give up.

“If it wasn’t for that team, I think I’d be very lost. I don’t say that everything I’ve done, I’ve done on my own. I’ve had people behind me who’ve pushed me to the point to get where I am and if it weren’t for those connections and those people, there’s no telling where I’d be right now,” Williams said.

Williams hopes to share her story so she can too help anyone who may be struggling know there is a way out.

