US Rep. Greene challenges the 14th amendment to run for reelection

ATLANTA, GA. (WCTV/AP) - U.S representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a lawsuit challenging a provision in the 14th amendment in Georgia’s state law that a group of voters are using against her eligibility to run for reelection.

The challenge filed last month against Greene alleges that she helped facilitate the January 6, riot in 2021 that disrupted Joe Biden’s presential election victory.

Greene filed a lawsuit Friday asking a judge to declare the law unconstitutional and prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

