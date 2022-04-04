Bite of Brown Week Helps Black Owned Businesses like Pineappetit Continue to Gain Exposure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During the week of March 21- 26th, multiple black owned businesses were highlighted during the Second Annual Bite of Brown Week.

And as the week came to a close, Pineappetit, one of the featured restaurants, spoke to us about the exposure.

What started as a side hustle and a hunger to be different has turned into a thriving business with its key ingredient being a pineapple.

“From a Caribbean aspect if you look at a pineapple, you think tropical and you think of something fun and nice weather,” explained Pineappetit Owner Sam Burgess. “So for me it’s something that’s eye appealing to people and that was something very important when I started my business.”

Burgess has moved from selling food out of his home to having both a mobile and permanent location with aspirations to continue to grow.

“You know I go from doing this mostly by myself to having a few helping hands to now having 15 people on staff,” shared Burgess. “And you know so for me it’s still a consistent learning process and I think about the direction we’re heading in now and it’s important that we continue to grow.”

Enter Bite of Brown. A week long event in its second year looking to give businesses like Pineappetit the exposure they yearn for during a time they need it.

“So this year is a whole different challenge and a whole different marketing tactic and we have put a lot of efforts into trying to just highlight and put in as much content as possible for each restaurant and beverage owner that we highlighted,” said Dream Marketing Group and Bite of Brown Co-founder Christian Streat.

Last year the goal was to increase profit for the week they held it in February but this year Streat says they moved it to March in order to help the businesses during a slow period following spring break. A challenge he feels can be achieved by the help from community.

“So just speaking about the businesses that you hear, supporting the businesses that you hear regardless if it’s from a monetary standpoint or just an act of service,” explained Streat. “But just making sure that we do our due diligence to supporting our community each and every day.”

So while this year has been more of an uphill climb because of the timing, business owners like Burgess appreciate the opportunity to grow, no matter when it comes.

“I love to see what Bite of Brown is doing and I hope he continues to grow and we look forward to being a part of it, and anything upcoming food,” said Burgess.

The Bite of Brown owners say they’re looking to have a festival type event in Washington DC with hopes of bringing the same to Tallahassee.

