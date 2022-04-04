Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV First Alert Weather team has declared Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day.” This designations comes ahead of possible severe weather being forecasted within our area.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall, all modes of severe weather are possible within the WCTV viewing area Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. McCall is stressing that the portion of our area that will most likely see the higher chance of severe weather is within South Georgia. He says this doesn’t mean the rest of our area can’t see severe storms. It just means that the rest of the area will probably see a lower chance for “high-end” severe storms.

Below is the latest severe storm outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday.

NWS SPC outlook Day 2
NWS SPC outlook Day 2(SPC)

What you can do to be prepared:

