First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The WCTV First Alert Weather team has declared Tuesday a “First Alert Weather Day.” This designations comes ahead of possible severe weather being forecasted within our area.
According to Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall, all modes of severe weather are possible within the WCTV viewing area Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. McCall is stressing that the portion of our area that will most likely see the higher chance of severe weather is within South Georgia. He says this doesn’t mean the rest of our area can’t see severe storms. It just means that the rest of the area will probably see a lower chance for “high-end” severe storms.
Below is the latest severe storm outlook issued by the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday.
What you can do to be prepared:
- Download the WCTV First Alert Weather App in your phone’s app store
- The app will alert you to any watches or warnings if they are issued for your location. You can also track storms in the app with a radar.
- Make sure to plug in, and turn on your NOAA Weather Radio.
- Stay tuned to WCTV on-air, and online for the latest weather forecasts
