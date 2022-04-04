Advertisement

FSU Students React to Soccer Coach Mark Krikorian stepping down

FSU students say their shocked to hear FSU Women's Soccer Coach Mark Krikorian is stepping down.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The news of FSU Women’s Soccer Coach Mark Krikorian stepping down also coming as a shock to students on FSU’s campus.

We got the chance to speak to some students about coach Krikorian stepping down and what comes next.

For FSU students, calling the news that FSU Women’s Soccer Coach Mark Krikorian is stepping down, shocking, is an understatement, as they felt the program was just reaching its pinnacle.

Tuesday’s news spreading around campus like wildfire making students wonder why.

“I mean I was kind of shocked. They’re coming off a lot of success and it’s definitely kind of weird because we’re a soccer school now and everybody knows it,” exclaimed FSU student and Tallahassee native Jake Hood.

But after seventeen years and countless accolades, some felt he had nothing else to accomplish.

“I think once you spend that much time at an institution, the money doesn’t matter so I think that kind of shows his character that he’s willing to kind of give up that position to let someone enter the field and put their thoughts into a new program,” shared FSU student Tre Harris.

Students say they are including coach Krikorian in the long line of FSU coaching legends.

“It just makes you feel good that we have people in this institution that have helped foster elite programs, elite talent and you know excelling in academics and athletics,” said FSU student Kevin Sturge.

Krikorian leaving a legacy many say will be hard to follow.

“I think that he’s put FSU on the map in terms of recruiting and I think that his impact will kind of facilitate a lot of top recruits in the soccer game being able to come to our school in the next couple of years,” explained Harris.

“He sent however many players to go play for the national team, national championships, college cups,” described Hood. “I mean there’s a reason that that place is packed every single time they play. You know he’s a figurehead here, he’s a legend.”

And while students want just a couple more years of greatness from him, they certainly want to wish coach Krikorian the best moving forward.

Fans say they are optimistic that FSU will find a great replacement but believe whoever it may be will have huge shoes to fill.

