A group of all women bikers take a ride to raise money for Gretchen Everhart School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fundraising in style.

Saturday, a group of all women bikers rode their motorcycles across Tallahassee to raise money for the Gretchen Everhart School.

The group telling our Brandon Spencer they want to end the stigma of bikers while raising money for a good cause.

Led by LCSO and TPD, a brigade of all women bikers took to the streets of Tallahassee to not only raise money for charity but to rewrite a stigma.

“There are motorcycle riders that stand for good deeds and I want to make sure that people know that the motorcycle world loves everybody and want to give to charity also,” shared Full Force Ryderz Founder Spyce Davis.

The event meant to humanize all bikers, no matter what walk of life.

“I think sometimes you know giving the community another view of us as not necessarily mothers and daughters but we’re motorcycle riders and we want to fill the gap where there’s a need, and in this particularly case it’s Gretchen Everhart,” explained LCSO Captain Lakisha Snow.

The group took Capital Circle around Tallahassee to Harley Davidson where they were able to donate more than $750 to the Gretchen Everhart School.

“I was really overwhelmed that she thought of us as a beneficiary for the ride that they had,” shared Gretchen Everhart School’s Principal Jane Floyd Bullen.

Gretchen Everhart, a school that caters to students with disabilities in a multitude of ways, feeling the love from the community.

“The community is very supportive of us and this is another example of people remembering and knowing that they can help support the students in our community that have special needs and sometimes get overlooked and regular school programming,” explained Floyd Bullen.

A love and support the biker clubs hope everyone can share, in whatever way they choose.

“I would like for that to represent good deeds and doing for others from the heart and we just choose to use motorcycles to do it,” exclaimed Davis.

Gretchen Everhart says they will be having a 50th year celebration April 29th on their campus and a motorcycle brigade may also be a part of that as well. So the organizations say to stay tuned.

If you’d like to learn more about the Gretchen Everhart School and to donate to their cause you can do so by visiting their website.

