‘I was in a state of shock, but I get it’: Tallahassee Resident with Alopecia Reacts to ‘The Slap’ at the Oscars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The slap. Will smith’s reaction to Chris Rock joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair condition alopecia has taken social media by storm.

But it’s impact hits home a lot closer than you may think. We spoke to a Tallahassee resident with alopecia who gives her take on the events.

The Oscar’s is a night meant to celebrate the success of actors but instead it became a night of criticism following the slap heard around the world. Where the criticism is pointed to, well that depends on your perspective.

For Mikaya Warren, what transpired Sunday surprised her but she understood.

“I was definitely in a state of shock but I get it,” exclaimed Tallahassee resident Mikaya Warren. I totally get it as a woman that has walked through this situation with a husband and sibling and family members that have had to be in a protective state for my feelings walking through this.”

Twenty three years ago, Warren was diagnosed with Alopecia and just like Jada, she struggled with it.

“As you can imagine, going through middle school and going through puberty without hair was definitely a struggle and so I wore wigs for a number of years and it wasn’t until well into my adult years that I felt confident enough to go without,” shared Warren.

So while she doesn’t condone violence, Warren says she’s okay with Will’s reaction.

“In the heat of the moment when you see your wife or see someone that you love offended and hurt during such a sensitive time, you know anything is liable to happen,” explained Warren. “So I can’t judge and say I wouldn’t want it to happen that way because you never know. Anybody can do anything given the circumstances and opportunity.”

Warren was able to turn her insecurities into success having a long modeling career but for those still searching for their confidence she hopes people can have more empathy.

“I really do hope that this is going to change the way people view health conditions or even physical appearances,” said Warren. “It’s not up to you to judge and it’s not up to you to joke because it’s a sensitive matter so I really hope this changes the way we communicate our differences.”

While she doesn’t like how the publicity started, Warren says she’s glad to see awareness is being raised for a condition that impacts a lot of people.

The Academy says they are still looking into the incident.

