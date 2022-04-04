Sibling Duo, Including FSU Alum, make their second appearance on Shark Tank

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Swimming with the sharks.

Friday night, sibling duo Shirah Nenarde and FSU Alum Michael Benarde made their way back on the tv show ‘Shark Tank to give the nation an update on their business Nightcap.

The pair showcasing what they’ve accomplished and their plans for the future.

A little more than a year ago, Shirah and Michael appeared on shark tank with no business experience and walked away with a deal with Lori Greiner that changed their lives.

“Our sales have gone way higher than we’ve ever expected,” shared Nightcap Co-founder and President Michael Benarde. “We’ve been working with dozens and dozens, I mean over 50 to 75 universities around the country to provide these to their students and they purchase them in bulk and give them out.”

The brand has made millions in sales and has more importantly helped so many people.

“Our product allows them to go back out for the first time and we get messages saying this generally made me feel safer and I can’t leave the house without it,” explained Nightcap Co-founder and CEO Shirah Benarde.

On their update they shared their new line of products like their keychain cover as well as their success as far away as the UK. A chance to reappear that many don’t get.

“Just to get on the show is crazy and then to be invited back for an update the odds are not in your favor,” explained Benarde. “So we broke all those odds and we are so excited to be back.”

A once in a life time experience now happening twice for the duo, a feat they say they couldn’t have dreamed of.

“It’s like a win-win because we are saving people and we’re also getting to do the job that we enjoy doing,” said Benarde. “But I think that the fact that it has taken off and it’s something that is helping others means that we couldn’t be in a better situation.”

The duo says thanks to their social media presence and the notoriety of Shark Tank and Lori, they hope to continue creating products that keep people safe.

