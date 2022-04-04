Advertisement

Tallahassee young girl mistakenly calls 911, sends TPD apology letter

A school young girl sends an adorable apology letter to TPD after mistakenly calling them.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee young girl sends Tallahassee Police Department a sweet apology letter after mistakenly calling them about a medical emergency, according to a Facebook post by TPD.

One of the School Resource Officers was called to help a little girl at school who said she was having a medical emergency, but upon the officer’s arrival, he learned the girl had mistakenly called 911.

The next day, the young girl took it upon herself to write the officer an adorable apology letter and they are glad the young girl is okay, TPD said.

On their Facebook post, TPD wanted to give a few tips for teaching children when to call 911.

TPD says it is important to teach children that a 911 emergency is when someone need help right away because of an injury to an immediate danger.

A few examples would be:

  • A fire
  • Someone having trouble breathing or chocking
  • Someone is unconscious after an accident
  • Crime such as a break-in happening

TPD also added that it is important to remind children that while they shouldn’t give away personal information to a stranger, it’s okay to trust the friendly operators at the Consolidated Dispatch Agency.

