Tallahassee Residents and All Local First Responders Gather To Fundraise For Fallen Heroes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Remembering the fallen.

Thursday evening, a fundraising concert was held at All Nations Church to raise money for the families of first responders who lost their lives to Covid-19.

All of our local first responder agencies gathered under one roof for one cause. A sight you don’t see everyday.

“People who otherwise would not ever go out or do anything together will be here for this community supporting one thing, health, happiness and just and eye on those that lost family members so that we can help them out,” said world renowned pianist Marvin Goldstein.

Goldstein teaming up with Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey to hold the event to support the first responder families that lost a loved one to Covid.

“In our community there were three individuals that did die because of Covid in the line of duty so it was important to come out tonight,” shared Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey. “It was great to see the families and it was a wonderful program. Marvin Goldstein is just a great community jewel.”

A sentiment the families really appreciate it.

“I was super excited. It sounded like a really good benefit and it means a lot to be able to come here,” said Jacob Nowak, son of fallen LSCO Deputy Michael Nowak.

A night of music, laughter and remembrance to show how this community wraps its arms around its heroes.

“Oh it’s awesome. You know like even teachers and stuff are really lending a helping hand to make sure we are doing a race and taking care of us. It’s really good,” shared Nowak.

A night of healing and a way to create lasting memories of those gone too soon.

“I just want people to know that he was a really good person, and that he put 110% into everything that he did,” described Nowak. “A really hard worker and he really loved this community.”

And Thursday night, the community showed the families they love them back.

Goldstein says in the coming weeks the money gathered in person and online will be counted and split up between the three families and the Fire Department Foundation.

