TPD investigates a shooting that left a victim with serious injuries on West Tennessee Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Monday morning that left a victim with serious injuries.

TPD said the suspect pulled next to the victim’s vehicle in traffic around 12:37 a.m. on West Tennessee Street and Appleyard Drive.

The suspect fired a shot from his driver’s window at the victim’s vehicle, hitting their front seat passenger’s side, according to the press release.

The victim fled the scene to avoid further violence, but sustained serious injuries, TPD said.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.