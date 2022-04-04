Ukrainian Residents From Tallahassee Continue to Protest Each Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Protests continued at the Florida Capital Saturday as Ukrainian locals work to continue to bring awareness to the war. This group has showed up in front of the Old Capitol Building every Saturday since the war in the Ukraine started to lend support to Ukraine and do their part to ensure the conflict doesn’t get lost in the news cycle.

“We are very scared and concerned that the world will forget about it,” shared Ukrainian native Svitlana Jaroscynski. “And that’s why we kind of committed to coming here every Saturday and to remind people that if we’re still here then the war is still going on in the world needs to be reminded.”

The protesters say they appreciate all the support they have received locally and from the United States in general and they won’t stop protesting until the war stops.

