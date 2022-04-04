WCTV kicks off PBJ PLZ! 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - PBJ PLZ! brought in more than $2,000 dollars in the first 12 hours as WCTV kicked off its annual peanut butter and jelly drive.

“There are students who come to school every day that are hungry. Some of the most nutritious meals they get are at school with a breakfast and a lunch,” Superintendent Rocky Hanna said. “So, this is vitally important to help sustain kids over the course of the summer when school is not in session.”

The superintendent stopped by as student council members at Sabal Palm Elementary helped to kick off the drive Monday.

“I just can’t stand to see kids hungry and needing more food. I just can’t stand to see that,” one of the class representatives said.

“I just don’t like the feeling of hungry or unhealthy kids and I want to make them more... like... healthy,” another said.

The drive was forced online during the pandemic, but Leon County students can once again bring jars of peanut butter and jelly to school.

“What’s incredible about peanut butter is its high protein content and that most children find it delicious,” Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt says peanut butter is in demand year-round.

“Peanut butter is the first thing to go,” Van Pelt said. “That is the number one item that our partner agencies are ordering, that our schools are ordering. It’s what families want and it’s what children will eat. So, this particular fundraiser is essential to us being able to ensure that this food is on our menu and on the plates of children in our community.”

Leon County students are invited to bring plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly to school through April 22nd and everyone is welcome to donate using our WCTV donation link through April 30.

https://www.wctv.tv/page/pbjplz/

WCTV launched its 2022 drive bright and early on the Good Morning Show as Rob Nucatola and Lanetra Bennett squared off against Julie Montanaro and Leon Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna to see who could make the most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in one minute. You’ll have to watch the video to see who won 🙂.

Donations started coming in right away and topped $800 by 7 a.m.

The drive continues throughout the month of April. It helps to stock the shelves at Second Harvest just in time for summer, when many children do not have access to free meals at school.

