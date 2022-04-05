Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday
A shooting on West Tennessee Street left a victim with serious injuries.
TPD investigates a shooting that left a victim with serious injuries on West Tennessee Street
A school young girl sends an adorable apology letter to TPD after mistakenly calling them.
Tallahassee girl mistakenly calls 911, sends TPD an adorable apology letter
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
‘I was in a state of shock, but I get it’: Tallahassee Resident with Alopecia Reacts to ‘The Slap’ at the Oscars
Authorties say Davisha Johnson shot and killed a man in a Lowndes County motel Saturday, and is...
GBI searching for murder suspect following shooting at Hahira Inn

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother
FILE - Rental vehicles are parked outside a Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in...
CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery