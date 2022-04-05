Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her stepbrother.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her stepbrother.

The incident took place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in the city of North Royalton.

Police say Tessa Kozelka left with her “boyfriend” Micey Stiver on Monday, April 4, at 2 a.m.

Tessa is described as a white female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it. She has a 50-cent piece size birthmark on her right leg.

Police say Micey Stiver, also her stepbrother, is a 23-year-old white male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

They are reportedly driving in a gray 2012 Ford Focus with Ohio registration N697141.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday
A shooting on West Tennessee Street left a victim with serious injuries.
TPD investigates a shooting that left a victim with serious injuries on West Tennessee Street
A school young girl sends an adorable apology letter to TPD after mistakenly calling them.
Tallahassee girl mistakenly calls 911, sends TPD an adorable apology letter
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
‘I was in a state of shock, but I get it’: Tallahassee Resident with Alopecia Reacts to ‘The Slap’ at the Oscars
Authorties say Davisha Johnson shot and killed a man in a Lowndes County motel Saturday, and is...
GBI searching for murder suspect following shooting at Hahira Inn

Latest News

In his image provided by U.S. Capitol Police, a fox looks out from a cage after being captured...
Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
Several Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.
Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button
Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son