FSU College of Medicine doctor reacts after bacterial meningitis found on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cluster of bacterial meningitis has popped up in Tallahassee, with three cases confirmed by the Leon County Health Department. All three cases are among young adults aged 18 to 22, and one has been confirmed to be a current Florida State University student, according to a spokesperson.

WCTV spoke to Dr. Daniel Van Durme with FSU’s College of Medicine, and he says the good news is meningitis is not highly contagious. It’s a rare disease, and you won’t get it from just casually interacting with someone who has it.

What you want to avoid is sharing a drink or any kind of saliva exchange with an infected person, Van Durme says.

Clusters of meningitis show up on college campuses every so often.

Van Durme also says he remembers another cluster of a few cases on campus about 10 or 15 years ago. Van Durme says college students are at higher risk because they live in close proximity while in dorms or apartments.

“We see it in these little clusters, as these three or four friends who hang out together a lot, share saliva, share a drink, sharing whatever, that it will come in a cluster. We only had three cases, but three is enough to call it a cluster,” he says.

There is a vaccine that protects against meningitis. College students are recommended to receive that vaccination before they arrive on campus.

Symptoms of meningitis can show up very suddenly. They include fever, headache and a stiff neck. If you notice these symptoms, you should see a doctor as soon as possible.

