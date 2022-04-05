‘And The Grammy Goes To’: Tallahassee Native Takes Home A Grammy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee has it’s newest Grammy winner following Sunday night’s win for writer and producer Denisia BluJune Andrews.

Andrews winning the award for her work co-writing on artist Jazmine Sullivan’s song ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’. We were able to catch up with her about the award and her journey.

“It’s a surreal feeling. Just knowing all the hard work you put in you’re actually getting back,” exclaimed now Grammy winning writer Denisia BluJune Andrews.

Tallahassee native Denisia Blujune Andrews saw her dreams come true Sunday after winning one of her two Grammy nominations. A moment ten years in the making.

“It’s been a long journey. You know sometimes it feels like it’s been forever, sometimes it feels like it’s been a short amount of time but you know I’m grateful for it all and I’ve had my highs and I’ve had my lows,” shared Andrews.

Andrews says it took her years to find herself and master her craft and was honored to work with an artist like Jazmine Sullivan.

“It’s just an honor to be around someone like Jazmine because she writes all of her songs,” explained Andrews. “She doesn’t really cool write a lot and it’s like when the first time she’s actually call written record and I’m like look what happened. It just did exceedingly well.”

You may also recognize some of the other musicians she’s worked with.

“Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Jay Z and Kanye West, Kodak Black. I mean I could just continue and it’s just been a plethora of artists, like a wide variety of styles,” described Andrews.

Andrews says she never doubted the heights she could soar to.

“That’s all I had. All I had was that dream and I just see myself there,” she explained. “I used to just interview myself before people will call and I will just do mock interviews and make up my own questions because I knew I would be in this position. I really did.”

Andrews reached the pinnacle of the music industry but never forgot her roots.

“I just want to say shout out to my city. I just want to say thank you again for just rallying behind me and for just lifting me up you know when times get hard,” mentioned Andrews. “Things like this, they push you, they give you the fire and that catalyst to keep going.”

She wanted to thank her make-up artist Jessica Chambers and the owner of the boutique she got her dress from, Shanesia Johnson. Making she supporting local as both women are based out of Tallahassee.

Andrews says she can’t wait to pay it forward and help other talents fulfill their dreams.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.