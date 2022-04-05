Leon County and City of Tallahassee open sandbag locations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Both Leon County and the City of Tallahassee have opened sandbag locations for residents as heavy rain is expected for our area later Tuesday.

Starting at noon on April 5, Leon County residents can grab sandbags from the following locations:

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

The county will staff these sites and sandbag fillers will be there to help people fill their bags quickly. Materials at the site, including sand, bags and ties, are free. Residents are capped at 15 bags each.

The City of Tallahassee currently has two sandbag locations open to help people prepare for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

You can find the sites at the following locations:

James Messer Park South, 2830 Jackson Bluff Road NOTE: Site is on the south side of Jackson Bluff Road, between Appleyard Drive and Dupress Treet)

Northwood Centre, 1940 North Monroe St. NOTE: Site is near the entrance off North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard



The city says those sites will be open until the inclement weather has passed and the sandbags are no longer necessary.

People need to bring their own shovels and will have to fill the bags up themselves. Households are limited to 25 bags.

The city says it will have crews monitoring the site so they can be ready to provide more sand and bags if necessary.

