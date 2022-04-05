Advertisement

Nevada toad’s entire habitat threatened, emergency protection issued

Fish and Wildlife Service issues emergency protection for a toad threatened with extinction by...
Fish and Wildlife Service issues emergency protection for a toad threatened with extinction by a planned geothermal project.(Courtesy Center for Biological Diversity)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued emergency protection for a toad now threatened with extinction.

The Dixie Valley toad only exists in a remote area about 160 miles east of Reno in Nevada.

The 760-acre wetland area is fed by hot springs.

A geothermal project planned for the area could destroy the entire population of the small toads.

Emergency protections are rare. The last time the agency issued one was in 2011 for the Miami blue butterfly.

The new listing is good for 240 days and could be extended.

