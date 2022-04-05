New traffic pattern comes to South Magnolia Drive as construction continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County says there is a new traffic pattern on South Magnolia Drive as the road’s improvement project moved to its next phase.

The county says the project is one step closer to completion, and S. Magnolia Drive is expected to fully reopen by late summer 2022.

The stretch of S. Magnolia Drive between South Monroe and Meridian streets has reopened to the public, according to the county’s press release. The area of S. Magnolia Drive between S. Meridian Street and Pontiac Drive will continue to stay closed at this time.

According to the county, the improvement project for S. Magnolia Drive includes an upgraded trail, new landscaping, street lighting for pedestrian safety, water and sewer upgrades and of course, roadway repair.

Additionally, the City of Tallahassee is converting overhead electric lines to underground and improving the traffic signal at the intersection of S. Meridian Street and Magnolia Drive.

“The final phase of construction will further these infrastructure upgrades including a focus on accessibility and safety measures for pedestrians,” the press release says. “Additional advancements include creating a landscape buffer along the paved walking trail and enhancing street lighting.”

To view the detour routes, follow this link. You can email questions about the project to RoadClosures@LeonCountyFL.gov.

