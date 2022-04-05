Tallahassee Police Department hopes new law will help with recruitment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 3 last Friday, providing a $5,000 bonus for new law enforcement officers in the state.

“We want to show that we support what you’re doing, what your doing is meaningful, and you will be able to get a $5,000 recruitment bonus,” DeSantis told the assembled crowd.

Staffing shortages in police departments and sheriff’s offices have been a nationwide issue for the past couple of years.

TPD currently has 30 vacancies, down from a peak of 38 during the height of the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes says the department is always recruiting and visiting job fairs and college campuses.

“We just go out and basically sell the product, sell the City of Tallahassee, which is a very vibrant product!” Holmes said.

Holmes says TPD offers lateral transfers and bonuses up to $11,000, but the new state law is an added boost.

“We’re going out, seeking agencies from out of state, trying to bring them to Florida. The governor has passed a bill here lately that’s very attractive to other states, and we want to be a part of that pie,” Holmes said.

Holmes says COVID-19 had an effect on TPD’s recruiting efforts.

“The pandemic blocked a lot of us from going out and doing in-person recruiting. It’s kind of hard to sell when you’re doing it online, versus you see someone in person and they’re able to talk to you with the excitement that they feel about their agency or organization,” he said.

He’s hoping more citizens join him at TPD.

“I’ve been with four or five different agencies now; this is the best. This is top-notch,” Holmes said.

The new law includes scholarships for law enforcement agencies and money for training for officers who move to Florida.

“We want to incentivize really strong, high-quality people to pursue law enforcement as a vocation in the state of Florida, and that may mean that you leave Seattle or Chicago or some of these places and come to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office,” DeSantis said.

