Crews work to stabilize sinkhole on corner of Old Plank and Natural Bridge roads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working on stabilizing a sinkhole on the corner of Old Plank and Natural Bridge roads.

The sinkhole is located off the roadway and workers onsite told WCTV that they will not be digging deep enough to impact the aquifer.

WCTV reached out to Leon County for more information and public information specialist Michelle Presley provided the following statement:

“The County is committed to the safety of our community and the nearby roadways are safe. The County has conducted a study and is filling the sinkhole. The sinkhole was outside the vehicular travel lane and will not endanger the traveling public.”

The roadwork is underway and is set to be complete by the middle of next week, weather permitting.

