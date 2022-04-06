Advertisement

Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.(The Walt Disney Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney+ subscribers can save at select Disney Resort hotels this summer.

People with the streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts for stays most nights, July 8 – Sept. 30, 2022.

Just log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to book online.

According to Disney, the hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks – including some familiar Disney friends hanging around.

Resort guests are also able to get into the four main parks 30 minutes early.

Valid admission and park reservation are required to enjoy the theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday
Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...
‘And the Grammy goes to’: Tallahassee native takes home a Grammy
A school young girl sends an adorable apology letter to TPD after mistakenly calling them.
Tallahassee girl mistakenly calls 911, sends TPD an adorable apology letter
TPD hoping new state law will help with recruitment
Tallahassee Police Department hopes new law will help with recruitment
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
WCTV morning reporter Michelle Roberts went inside the kitchen to see how Sutton, with...
Chef Douglas Sutton helps Kearney Center clients rehab by providing quality and nutritious meals
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax