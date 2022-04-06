Advertisement

AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Garland held a news conference in Washington, standing side-by-side with the deputy attorney general, FBI director and other Justice Department officials.

The Justice Department says Garland asked to be tested “after learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” Officials say he is not experiencing symptoms, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

The Justice Department said Garland would isolate at his home for at least five days and work remotely. The department said it would also conduct contact tracing in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Raimondo’s office said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and was sharing the news “out of an abundance of transparency.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday
Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...
‘And the Grammy goes to’: Tallahassee native takes home a Grammy
A school young girl sends an adorable apology letter to TPD after mistakenly calling them.
Tallahassee girl mistakenly calls 911, sends TPD an adorable apology letter
TPD hoping new state law will help with recruitment
Tallahassee Police Department hopes new law will help with recruitment
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a meeting of the COVID-19 Fraud...
US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation
A 3-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect received a new heart at a children's hospital...
3-year-old receives ‘birthday wish’ for a new heart, undergoes 14-hour surgery
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke