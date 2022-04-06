The health of our planet, air and water under discussion at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The health of our planet, air and water is under discussion on the FAMU campus this week.

Hundreds of young scientists from across the country on hand.

It’s the third time FAMU has hosted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forum for scientists of color.

This is a big deal for FAMU because what we have is the next generation of scientists.

FAMU Public Relations Coordinator Andrew Skerrit tells WCTV this forum helps change our mental picture of scientists.

Of the 400 participants, over 300 students from all over the country will gather over the course of the next few days to discuss climate change, environmental justice, and weather preparedness.

Students will have the opportunity to network .. and perhaps land a job in the stem industry.

Like student Nigel Lascelles, a FAMU alum now getting his master’s at Texas A&M.

He’s presenting a project which focuses on micro-plastics and other pollution in our air and water.

“There have been plenty of papers out now talking about micro plastics impacts. I’ve done research where I’ve seen different persistent organic pollutants that have been out of business or not produced for years since about the late 70′s and we’re still finding it,” said student Nigel Lascelles.

These are students that will eventually be working in all kinds of stem fields including predicting our weather and helping to address problems in the Gulf of Mexico.

The event is happening now through the 8th at the Al Lawson Center at FAMU.

