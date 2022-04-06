Advertisement

Hit-and-run in Hamilton County leaves 5-year-old in critical condition

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 5-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Jennings Monday night.

According to troopers, the boy was riding his bike in the area of County Road 143 and Mary Street around 7 p.m. that day. FHP says a 2011 to 2014 Ford Edge hit the boy and fled the scene.

“The suspect vehicle should have damage to the front headlight assembly on the passenger side,” FHP’s crash report says.

First responders took the boy to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where they’re treating him for his critical injuries.

Troopers are asking the public for help so they can find the SUV and driver involved in this crash.

If you have any information for FHP, reach out to its communications center in Jacksonville at 1-800-387-1290 or call your local Crime Stoppers hotline.

Below, you’ll find an image of an example of the hit-and-run vehicle; however, troopers don’t know the color of the Ford Edge at this time.

FHP says a 2011 to 2014 Ford Edge hit the boy and fled the scene.
FHP says a 2011 to 2014 Ford Edge hit the boy and fled the scene.(FHP)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday
Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...
‘And the Grammy goes to’: Tallahassee native takes home a Grammy
A school young girl sends an adorable apology letter to TPD after mistakenly calling them.
Tallahassee girl mistakenly calls 911, sends TPD an adorable apology letter
TPD hoping new state law will help with recruitment
Tallahassee Police Department hopes new law will help with recruitment
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say

Latest News

WCTV morning reporter Michelle Roberts went inside the kitchen to see how Sutton, with...
Chef Douglas Sutton helps Kearney Center clients rehab by providing quality and nutritious meals
It was a packed house Tuesday night as the Capital Area Justice Ministry hosted its Nehemiah...
Capital Area Justice Ministry hosts event to address gun violence, housing woes
According to deputies, Mackenzie Kyra Muth was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area...
Lowndes County deputies looking for missing 22-year-old woman
Graceful Solutions non-profit using new sustainable materials for affordable housing
Graceful Solutions non-profit using new sustainable materials for affordable housing