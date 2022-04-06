Hit-and-run in Hamilton County leaves 5-year-old in critical condition

JENNINGS, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 5-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Jennings Monday night.

According to troopers, the boy was riding his bike in the area of County Road 143 and Mary Street around 7 p.m. that day. FHP says a 2011 to 2014 Ford Edge hit the boy and fled the scene.

“The suspect vehicle should have damage to the front headlight assembly on the passenger side,” FHP’s crash report says.

First responders took the boy to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where they’re treating him for his critical injuries.

Troopers are asking the public for help so they can find the SUV and driver involved in this crash.

If you have any information for FHP, reach out to its communications center in Jacksonville at 1-800-387-1290 or call your local Crime Stoppers hotline.

Below, you’ll find an image of an example of the hit-and-run vehicle; however, troopers don’t know the color of the Ford Edge at this time.

FHP says a 2011 to 2014 Ford Edge hit the boy and fled the scene. (FHP)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.