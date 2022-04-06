Advertisement

Lowndes County deputies looking for missing 22-year-old woman

According to deputies, Mackenzie Kyra Muth was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 5050 Coppage Rd. in Hahira.(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a missing 22-year-old woman.

According to deputies, Mackenzie Kyra Muth was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 5050 Coppage Rd. in Hahira.

Muth is described as a white woman with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair at shoulder length. She is around 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white kitty T-shirt and black long pants.

Deputies also say she has to wear glasses 24/7. Additionally, Muth has a scar on her right arm that appears to be a cigarette burn, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Georgia State Patrol issued a Mattie’s Call Alert as law enforcement searches for Muth. Mattie’s Call Alerts are issued to locate elderly people or people with disabilities.

GSP says Muth has an intellectual disability.

If you have any information about the search for Muth, contact LCSO at 229-740-1037 or 911.

