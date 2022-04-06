TMH honors local family whose daughter gave the gift of life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an emotional day at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Staff honored the family of Makayla Campa, a 15-year-old who lost her life but saved others through organ donation.

The Chiles High School student died following a car crash about a year ago.

Tuesday’s ceremony was part of TMH’s annual flag-raising to honor those who have given the gift of life.

At the event, Makayla’s mother Danyell Wilson told the story of her daughter.

“She had a heart that cared about everyone and everything,” Wilson said. “Her sweet soul could never be forgotten.”

“Makayla and her family believed in donation,” Janet Shipman with LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services said. “They believed in the gift of life.

Makayla saved a 12-year-old boy who received her heart and a 17-year-old boy who received her liver. One of her kidneys went to a 65-year-old woman who is a mother and a grandmother.

“She saved a beautiful 15-year-old girl who received her other kidney,” Wilson said. “Who had spent half of her life sick and is now thriving in school.”

Wilson said she’s happy to know that Makayla’s life was a blessing, not only to her family, but to the four people who received her gift.

“The gift of new memories,” Wilson said. “The gift of new adventures, the gift of new laughs and the gift of new smiles to four beautiful people.”

Makayla’s grandmother is a liver transplant recipient, and that’s one of the reasons, Wilson said, that as soon as Makayla got her driver’s permit, she didn’t hesitate to register as a donor.

