Advertisement

Wakulla Springs boat tours temporarily suspended as fleet undergoes maintenance

Wakulla Springs State Park has temporarily suspended boat tours.
Wakulla Springs State Park has temporarily suspended boat tours.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the Big Bend’s top tourist destinations is without one of its biggest draws. As of the beginning of the month, no boat tours have been offered at Wakulla Springs State Park.

According to a statement sent to WCTV, a spokesperson explained the reason for the sudden suspension of the rides was do to fleet maintenance.

“Boat tours at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park are temporarily unavailable as the fleet undergoes maintenance. Tours will resume as quickly as possible; for further updates, please continue to check the park’s webpage. We look forward to welcoming visitors on our iconic river boat tours again soon.”

Alexandra Kuchta, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Press Secretary

Terri Schoemaker is from Michigan but has spent several weeks in the Big Bend. She invited her children down to visit the springs, hoping to take a ride on the world famous jungle cruise, hoping to capture that “natural old Florida feel,” as she put it.

But a few days ago, she received word her reservation was cancelled.

Still, her family made the best of the trip, spotting an alligator bathing on the boat dock. They also had dinner at the Lodge at Wakulla Springs.

It’s not clear when the tours will resume.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday
Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...
‘And the Grammy goes to’: Tallahassee native takes home a Grammy
A school young girl sends an adorable apology letter to TPD after mistakenly calling them.
Tallahassee girl mistakenly calls 911, sends TPD an adorable apology letter
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Wakulla County Commissioners voted to expand beach access hours Monday following a contentious...
Commissioners vote to expand public access hours at Wakulla County beaches

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for April 5, 2022, which has been...
Mike’s 4 p.m. First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for April 5, 2022, which has been...
Mike's 4 p.m. First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2022
2022 Snacket Challenge
2022 Snacket Bracket Challenge
The county says the project is one step closer to completion, and S. Magnolia Drive is expected...
New traffic pattern comes to South Magnolia Drive as construction continues