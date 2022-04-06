Wakulla Springs boat tours temporarily suspended as fleet undergoes maintenance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the Big Bend’s top tourist destinations is without one of its biggest draws. As of the beginning of the month, no boat tours have been offered at Wakulla Springs State Park.

According to a statement sent to WCTV, a spokesperson explained the reason for the sudden suspension of the rides was do to fleet maintenance.

“Boat tours at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park are temporarily unavailable as the fleet undergoes maintenance. Tours will resume as quickly as possible; for further updates, please continue to check the park’s webpage. We look forward to welcoming visitors on our iconic river boat tours again soon.”

Terri Schoemaker is from Michigan but has spent several weeks in the Big Bend. She invited her children down to visit the springs, hoping to take a ride on the world famous jungle cruise, hoping to capture that “natural old Florida feel,” as she put it.

But a few days ago, she received word her reservation was cancelled.

Still, her family made the best of the trip, spotting an alligator bathing on the boat dock. They also had dinner at the Lodge at Wakulla Springs.

It’s not clear when the tours will resume.

