City Commission recommends Jake Gaither Golf Course be added to National Register of Historic Places

The Florida Division of Historical Resources nominated Jake Gaither to be on the National Register
By Monica Casey
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission has officially recommended the Florida National Register Review Board approve the nomination of Jake Gaither Golf Course to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Florida Division of Historical Resources nominated Jake Gaither to be on the National Register; part of the process includes elected officials making a recommendation to approve the nomination.

Being placed on the National Register will make the course eligible for certain tax credits as well.

The City Commission unanimously voted in favor of the recommendation, and many were excited about the honor.

“The golf course was established in 1956 when that was the only course that African Americans could play on in the city,” explained City Commissioner Curtis Richardson. “And so it’s been there for all these numbers of years, and that designation will also make it eligible for grant funding and tax credits.”

The course and the City’s southwest park were developed as recreational spaces for African Americans in the 1950s.

You can learn more about the course here, and its history here.

