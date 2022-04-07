Advertisement

Classes canceled, roads closed, cleanup underway: another round of severe weather hits South Georgia

Homeowners and public works crews are cleaning up in at least three more South Georgia counties slammed by severe weather.(Jaclyn Harold - WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Homeowners and public works crews are cleaning up in at least three more South Georgia counties slammed by severe weather.

Thomas University has canceled on-campus classes Thursday because of storm damage on and around its campus on the south side of Thomasville. Nearby, there are reports of serious storm damage in neighborhoods off of South Pinetree Boulevard. The city has closed part of South Pinetree from West Jackson Street to Magnolia Avenue as crews work to repair damage to utility lines.

In Brooks County, homes are damaged, outbuildings are destroyed, and trees and power lines are down in the Barwick area.

Emergency management also reports trees and power lines down in the southern part of Lowndes County, but no reports of damage to structures.

This comes two days after another line of storms toppled trees and power lines and damaged homes in parts of Early and Miller counties, and a woman was injured and trapped when a tree toppled onto her SUV in Bainbridge.

Below, you’ll find a gallery containing storm damage photos from a viewer in Barwick, Georgia. Barwick is located on the Brooks County and Thomas County line.

A nice weekend is ahead, but a jacket will be needed in the morning. Meteorologist Charles Roop...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 8
