Demolition almost complete at former Northwood Centre site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City Commission heard an update on plans for the former Northwood Centre during Wednesday’s meeting.

The site is the future home of the Tallahassee Police Department’s headquarters, as well as a possible performing arts center. The City has been soliciting public input for months on what residents would like to see fill up the almost 30-acre parcel.

The developer working with City staff told Commissioners demolition is just about complete.

The only standing structure left that’s scheduled for demolition is a former bank, near the corner of Tharpe Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. They are waiting until Raa Middle School is on summer break across the street, to avoid disrupting pick up and drop off of students.

Commissioners also heard an update on the possible performing arts center, to be founded and run by Michael and Judy Sheridan.

The plan currently has the center taking up four acres near the corner of Tharpe and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The placement is strategic, getting the center closer to Raa Middle School.

“Raa is an arts focused magnet school. And the proximity to that with that South, corner connection between Tharpe and MLK, that particular quadrant, we’ve termed as a community and arts area,” the developer said.

The City’s January informational meeting had more than 200 participants, and the March meeting had another 100 people attend.

You can still give your input by emailing NorthwoodProject@Talgov.com, or visiting the City’s website. You can learn more about the entire project here.

