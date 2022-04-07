Family of GVO shooting victim outraged that murder suspects have been released on bond

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three months after a shooting at a Tallahassee nightclub left 29-year-old Antonio Zamora Meyers dead, Meyers’ family is outraged, as the two suspects in the case are now free on bond.

Those two men, Dequan Blount and Jordan Brown, were arrested and charged with murder.

According to court documents, Meyers got into an argument with one of the men. Investigators say things escalated and the two men fired more than 30 rounds at Meyers, who was unarmed.

The state attorney’s office told WCTV the case is still being investigated and declined to comment on why the bond was granted.

But Antonio’s family says the fact that these two men are out of jail is unacceptable.

“He had two little kids,” Antonio’s grandmother, Kathleen Meyers said. “And the worst part of it being, the next day was his little boy’s birthday.”

Kathleen continues to grapple with the death of her grandson. His death left his 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter without a father.

“The 3-year-old is starting to ask you know, ‘Where’s daddy? Where’s daddy?’” Kathleen said. “Of course, she’s having a really hard time trying to tell her and explain to her that he’s in heaven.”

Antonio’s sister, Angelina Armstrong, said she’s frustrated that the two men accused of killing her brother are now free on bond, while her brother is gone at 29.

“My brother didn’t even get a chance to even attempt to fight for his life,” Armstrong said. “But they’re getting a chance to fight for their freedom? You blatantly murdered somebody, and you get to go walk around and you know, do daily things in life.”

In spite of all the pain, the two smile as they remember their memories of Antonio.

“His favorite thing was macaroni and cheese,” Armstrong said, laughing. “We used to wrap macaroni boxes up on Christmas and put it underneath the tree. That’s all he wanted for Christmas, was boxes of macaroni and cheese.”

A couple of Antonio’s friends stopped by during the interview with his family.

They said off-camera that they wanted people to know that Antonio was loved by so many people and touched so many lives. They said he was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you asked.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.