28-year-old Madison County woman killed after pulling out in front of semi-truck

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old Madison County woman was killed after she pulled out in front of a semi-truck Thursday morning, said a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The accident happened shortly before 7 a.m. at Cherry Lake Crossroads in Madison County, where Highway 150 and State Road 53 North intersect.

According to FHP’s online traffic map, troopers were dispatched to the intersection around 6:36 a.m. and arrived at 7:01 a.m.

A spokesperson later said the woman’s vehicle was at the stop sign on CR 150 and the tractor-trailer was traveling south on SR 53. The woman then failed to yield to the oncoming rig, and it collided with the left side of her vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 69-year-old man from Georgia, was not injured.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted about the crash on Facebook asking the public to avoid the area and advising they would need to take a detour for their morning commute.

The roadway was closed for several hours after the crash, but had been reopened by Thursday afternoon.

