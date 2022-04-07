Gadsden Co. man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 2019 Relax Inn shooting

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend at the Relax Inn in Chattahoochee in 2019, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The press release says a jury found Danian Brown guilty of second-degree murder after a two-day trial that ended Wednesday, April 6.

On Oct. 24, 2019, Phyllis Kelley was found dead at the inn, leading to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

The state attorney’s office says after Brown shot Kelley in the face, he tried to cover it up by throwing away the clothes he wore during the shooting. Additionally, Brown reported Kelley missing to her daughter, so that she would go with him to the motel to discover Kelley’s body, the release says.

The Chattahoochee Police Department and FDLE originally arrested Brown in connection to the murder on Nov. 22, 2019.

During the trial, the state entered photos, swabs, surveillance videos from multiple businesses, defendant interviews and clothing as evidence. Expert witnesses included a latent print expert, a medical examiner, a DNA expert and a firearms expert.

The state attorney’s office says Brown was released from prison in Dec. 2018, just 10 months before the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison because of his re-offender status.

