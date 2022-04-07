Advertisement

Gadsden Co. man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 2019 Relax Inn shooting

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend at the Relax Inn in Chattahoochee in 2019, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The press release says a jury found Danian Brown guilty of second-degree murder after a two-day trial that ended Wednesday, April 6.

On Oct. 24, 2019, Phyllis Kelley was found dead at the inn, leading to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

The state attorney’s office says after Brown shot Kelley in the face, he tried to cover it up by throwing away the clothes he wore during the shooting. Additionally, Brown reported Kelley missing to her daughter, so that she would go with him to the motel to discover Kelley’s body, the release says.

The Chattahoochee Police Department and FDLE originally arrested Brown in connection to the murder on Nov. 22, 2019.

During the trial, the state entered photos, swabs, surveillance videos from multiple businesses, defendant interviews and clothing as evidence. Expert witnesses included a latent print expert, a medical examiner, a DNA expert and a firearms expert.

The state attorney’s office says Brown was released from prison in Dec. 2018, just 10 months before the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison because of his re-offender status.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on College Ave
UPDATE: Suspect still at large after standoff on College Ave.
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for Jermaryoun Pressley (left), Jerry Pressley...
3 men wanted in Sunday shooting at Thomasville convenience store
Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
Fountain flap: FSU discourages longstanding tradition at Westcott

Latest News

Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
Tallahassee golfers, surgeon impressed with Tiger Wood’s Masters performance
Tallahassee National Cemetery, located on the city’s southeast side, encompasses 250 acres and...
What Tallahassee National Cemetery wants your Veteran to know
Leonard Martin, 89, was deployed to North Korea so quickly in 1950, he did not even get a...
‘It’s Our Honor’: Tallahassee Korean War vet remembers the ‘forgotten war’
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
TPD investigates a shooting at Fairview Drive and Paul Russel Road
Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition