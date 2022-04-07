Advertisement

GALLERY: Storm damage pictures out of Barwick, Georgia

Following Wednesday's severe weather outbreak in South Georgia, a WCTV viewer sent pictures of...
Following Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak in South Georgia, a WCTV viewer sent pictures of storm damage near the Brooks County-Thomas County line to our newsroom.(Hope McColm via Facebook)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
BARWICK, Ga. (WCTV) - Following Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak in South Georgia, a WCTV viewer sent pictures of storm damage near the Brooks County-Thomas County line to our newsroom.

Viewer Hope McColm says the photos were taken at her parents’ place in Barwick. View the pictures in the gallery below:

If you have storm damage photos you want to share with WCTV, head to the ShareIt! tab on our website and send the pictures to our Weather bubble.

