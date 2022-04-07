Advertisement

Google rolls out feature that lets you search using images

On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in...
On Thursday, Google unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google just rolled out a new feature to make it easier for users to search for things that are hard to describe.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a new search option that allows you to combine text and images in a single question.

For example, you can take a picture of a couch, upload it along with the word “chair,” and you’ll be able to find ones that are similar.

A Google executive says the multi-search feature is experimental for now.

It’s available for U.S. users with the lens feature on Google’s mobile app.

At the moment, it’s expected to be used for shopping-related searches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on College Ave
UPDATE: Suspect still at large after standoff on College Ave.
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for Jermaryoun Pressley (left), Jerry Pressley...
3 men wanted in Sunday shooting at Thomasville convenience store
Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
Fountain flap: FSU discourages longstanding tradition at Westcott

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
Tallahassee golfers, surgeon impressed with Tiger Wood’s Masters performance
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt