Seminoles outlast Gators in Gainesville, 4-2, in ten inning thriller

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Sydney Sherrill solo shot and a Kalei Harding sacrifice fly would prove to be the difference into Wednesday night as #3 Florida State pulled away in extras against #6 Florida on Wednesday night in yet another close contest between the two rivals on the softball diamond.

Runs were at a premium as two of the nation’s best pitching staffs went head-to-head but it was the Gators (30-7) who struck first as Hannah Adams snuck an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the third. The Seminoles (36-2) would respond immediately in the top of the fourth with an RBI single of their own courtesy of Devyn Flaherty to tie the game 1-1.

UF would retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth with four straight singles including a RBI off the bat of Charla Echols but Mack Leonard (in relief of Danielle Watson) would make the Gators leave the bases stranded. Again, FSU fired back immediately with Harding plating Flaherty on an infield RBI single in the sixth.

From there great pitching and even better defense would bolster both teams into extras, trading close calls until Sherrill’s homer in the 10th as well as Harding’s insurance secured the Seminole victory.

Kathryn Sandercock (19-0) stays undefeated in the circle this season, picking up the victory with 2.0 IP of one hit softball in relief of Leonard in the ninth.

The ‘Noles return home to JoAnne Graf Field this weekend for a pivotal ACC series against Virginia Tech while the Gators host SEC power Alabama.

