Shots fired on Paul Russell Road, TPD says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a bullet hit a car after shots were fired in a parking lot on Paul Russell Road Wednesday night.

According to the incident report, the victim pulled into 700 Paul Russell Road around 8:53 p.m. and drove through the parking lot. As she did this, she heard gunfire after she passed two vehicles, and a bullet hit her car, TPD says.

TPD’s forensic unit responded to the scene and helped collect evidence. There were no reported injuries in this shooting, and TPD says no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident report also says TPD has no suspects in this case at this point.

