Advertisement

This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows

MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon.

The streaming service company is willing to pay $100 an hour.

MagellanTV’s ideal candidate is someone who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and (doesn’t) flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

They would also have to be willing to stream true crime shows nonstop for 24 hours while documenting their experience on social media.

The candidate will have to watch 32 True Crime shows, with 48 hours given to complete the job tasks.

The chosen winner will receive $2,400 if the job requirements are completed and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Runner-ups will also get a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV, a $60 value.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, visit MagellanTV’s website to apply.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on College Ave
UPDATE: Suspect still at large after standoff on College Ave.
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for Jermaryoun Pressley (left), Jerry Pressley...
3 men wanted in Sunday shooting at Thomasville convenience store
Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
Fountain flap: FSU discourages longstanding tradition at Westcott

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Tiger Woods' competition in the 2022 Masters Tournament has begun with his tee-off on April 7,...
Tallahassee golfers, surgeon impressed with Tiger Wood’s Masters performance
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt