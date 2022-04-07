Hung jury in Tallahassee murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Preston Hart.

The jury deliberated for more than six hours Friday before telling the judge they could not agree on a verdict in the case.

Prosecutors intend to retry the case. Court records show Hart will remain in jail without bond until then. There is no date set yet for Hart’s retrial.

Hart is accused of killing Jason Joseph during an argument back in January 2019. Officers found spent shell casings at the corner of Indiana and Callaway Streets and found Joseph dead outside an apartment nearby.

Hart was arrested a few days after the murder and according to court records, has spent the past 1,176 days in jail awaiting trial.

His trial was repeatedly delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

