Advertisement

USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5%...
Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5% more.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you think you’re paying too much at the grocery store now, just wait.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said consumers can expect the price of food to continue skyrocketing.

Prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they’ll go up 4.5%-5% more.

Restaurant prices are forecast to rise even faster, up to 6.5%.

Particularly impacted will be beef and veal, which are expected to increase up to 7%.

Avian flu is also causing chicken prices to go up to about the same amount.

Fresh vegetables are expected to see the smallest change to their current prices.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on College Ave
UPDATE: Suspect still at large after standoff on College Ave.
Martin Barrett, 59, is accused of killing Lopez-Quessada and moving her body to the wooded area.
Tallahassee police arrest suspect after finding the body of a missing woman
Parents arrested for child abuse and/or neglect.
Parents arrested after police found a child in critical condition
The Thomasville Police Department is looking for Jermaryoun Pressley (left), Jerry Pressley...
3 men wanted in Sunday shooting at Thomasville convenience store
During his 17 years as coach, Mark Krikorian led the Seminoles to three national titles: 2014,...
Noles 247: A glimpse into negotiations between FSU and Mark Krikorian before his resignation

Latest News

A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old saves family from burning home.
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A...
Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison
power outage generic
Outages due to the strong wind
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck
Millions of dollars are sent to Jackson, Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
DeSantis funds over $23 million to support Panhandle Community